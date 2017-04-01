2017 iPhones to Get True Tone Displays – Rumor

According to the latest research note from Barclays analysts, all 2017 iPhones will get True Tone displays. The ambient light sensors that are needed for the True Color screen functionality will be manufactured by AMS.

Currently, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro has a True Tone display and a sensor that allow to adapt the colors and intensity of the screen to the ambient light for comfortable use of the tablet. The second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro may also get a similar screen. The device will reportedly be announced later this year.

The cost of the new ambient light sensor will range from $0.60 to $1, the research note suggests. The experts believe that the new OLED iPhone 8 as well as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will also get similar sensors. Other features of new iPhones include A11 processors, 3GB of RAM, wireless charging, and a completely new design.