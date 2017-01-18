AirPods Captured 2% of Market One Month After Debut

Last week, Slice Intelligence reported that Apple’s new wireless AirPods captured about 26% of market just month after official release. Looks like these estimates are not accurate. According to Ben Arnold, an executive director and industry analyst at NPD Group, the earbuds took 2% of market in unit sales and 3% of dollar sales, leaving Beats, Bose and other brands far ahead. The reason for a big difference between the figures of Slice Intelligence and NPD Group is that the latter one uses a much larger panel of shoppers that includes those who shop online and offline.

According to NPD's numbers, for all of December Apple captured a 2 percent share of the market in unit sales, and a 3 percent share in overall dollar sales. The discrepancy between the two sets of data lies in the methodology used by each site to gather the information.

Apple introduced the AirPods in the fall. The headphones went on sale in December due to an unknown issue.