All iPhones to Feature OLED Screens in 2019

According to the latest report from Korean supply chain insiders, Apple is planning to equip all iPhones with OLED displays by 2019.

In 2017, only one model, the iPhone 8, will get a new screen. In 2018, the company plans to use new technology on half of the phones. Finally, in 2019 Apple wants to switch from LCD displays to OLED panels completely.

The list of possible suppliers includes Samsung, Interflex and BH. The latter two firms are gearing up to start the production of new screens, whereas Samsung already has manufacturing facilities capable of producing OLED displays.

Patently Apple was among the first to spot the rumors about Apple’s plans to switch to new iPhone screens in 2019.

Apple is expected to adopt OLED for about 60 million units or 40 percent of the iPhone 8 this year and double the adoption next year. It aims to use OLED for all its new iPhones by 2019.

Later this year, Apple will unveil three iPhone models. We will see the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 8, and two handsets with LCD displays, namely, the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus. The devices may get glass bodies and new features.