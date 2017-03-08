Apple выпустила пятую бета-версию macOS Sierra 10.12.4, ‘беты’ iOS 10.3 пока нет

Apple on Tuesday seeded the fifth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to developers and the members of Apple Beta Software Program. The latest update is a minor one, but if you use an earlier beta on your Mac, it is recommended that you install this version. It contains stability improvements and bug fixes.

Like always, Apple did not reveal any changes in the update.

The macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac.

The fifth beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 has a build number 16E183b. The focus areas include Night Shift, Siri, and Dictation.

Apple is expected to release a public version of macOS 10.12.4 later this spring. The release of the next major macOS version, macOS 10.13, will take place in the fall, with first betas seeding to developers in June.

Strangely enough, Apple didn’t release iOS 10.3 beta 5 this week. The company usually seeds both versions at around the same time. Maybe Apple engineers are adding some new features or preparing a public release of the firmware.