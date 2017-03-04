Apple Airs Two More iPad Pro Commercials [Video]

Apple has released two new iPad Pro commercials called “Take better notes” and “Need less stuff”. Both short ads are available on Apple’s YouTube channel and below. Apple shows that the iPad can easily replace a PC or laptop for many tasks.

The first commercial highlights the advantages of note-taking on the iPad Pro. With the Apple Pencil and ability to take voice recordings, the tablet is a perfect choice for students.

The second ad persuades us that with an iPad Pro you need less stuff on your desk. The tablet, according to Apple, can replace a scanner, pile of paper, and a laptop. With this device, you can leave more place for things you want to have on your desk.

What do you think about the new commercials? Leave your comments below.