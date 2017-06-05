Apple Announces 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Thin Display Bezels
Apple has released the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with thinner display bezels. The tablet is more powerful than the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and can be used both for entertainment and heavy work tasks. Still, it is very thin and light for comfortable usage.
The new iPad Pro features a True Tone display with wide color gamut and high contrast. The tablet works on Apple’s A10X processor and has a 12-core GPU that makes the device one of the fastest tablets on market.
The rear camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization and the front camera is a 7-megapixel sensor.
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The prices start at $649 for the entry-level model. The new iPad is already available for pre-orders in selected countries and comes with iOS 10 that can be upgraded to iOS 11 in the fall.
What do you think about the device? Leave your comments below.
Follow us on