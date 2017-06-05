Apple Announces 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Thin Display Bezels

Apple has released the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with thinner display bezels. The tablet is more powerful than the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and can be used both for entertainment and heavy work tasks. Still, it is very thin and light for comfortable usage.

The new iPad Pro features a True Tone display with wide color gamut and high contrast. The tablet works on Apple’s A10X processor and has a 12-core GPU that makes the device one of the fastest tablets on market.

The rear camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization and the front camera is a 7-megapixel sensor.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The prices start at $649 for the entry-level model. The new iPad is already available for pre-orders in selected countries and comes with iOS 10 that can be upgraded to iOS 11 in the fall.

What do you think about the device? Leave your comments below.