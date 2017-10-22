Apple Asked Retailers Not to Push Customers to Buy iPhone X

Due to an extremely high price, not everyone can afford iPhone X, but it is the desired model Apple users will definitely be interested in. Apple vice-president of retail Angela Ahrendts asked the retail vendors not to force customers to purchase iPhone X, pointing out its advantages over other models.

Ahrendts said:

Internally we said the tagline was 'an iPhone for everyone.’ I prefer that we ask you who you're buying it for. If they're 6 or 7 years old, what do they need? If it's someone who's leaning into something else, what do they need? We do that with Mac, we do that with iPad, why wouldn't we do that with [the] phone?

iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone Apple ever made, the price will start at $999, this is $200 more than the usual level of the iPhone price. The 256GB model will cost $1,149 — it’s even more than some models of Apple computers.

iPhone X will be available in stores on November 3 in reportedly short supply.