Apple Bought the Augmented Reality Startup

The report from TechCrunch tells that Apple has obtained the company Vrvana that works on AR headsets. Apple paid around $30 million for the startup. The headset is called Totem.

The deal is significant because while we have seen reports and rumors about Apple’s interest in AR hardware, the company has been very tight-lipped and generally is very secretive about completely new, future products. This acquisition is perhaps the clearest indicator yet of what the company is hoping to develop.

Totem is a headset that can “seamlessly blend the real world with the virtual” so the users can enjoy the virtual effects close to the reality.

Vrvana is no more updating its social networks accounts and some workers have reportedly moved to California to continue work with Apple. But Apple keeps silent about big moves like this. We are to see what this collaboration will result in.