Apple Campus 2: January Aerial Video

Matthew Roberts, a man who regularly posts drone videos showing progress on the construction site of the new Apple Campus 2, has released the January update. The video is available either below, or on the Roberts’ YouTube channel.

The workers continue planting trees and working inside of the new headquarters. Moreover, they install solar panels on the roof of the main building. Those who work on the venue have started using the parking structures that are already finished.

Apple is expected to start moving in the campus in the second quarter of 2017. First teams, however, will do this even earlier. In fact, last year, Tim Cook revealed that first employees will occupy their placed in the headquarters as soon as in January.

Initially, Apple planned to finish the construction of its new “spaceship” campus in 2016, but postponed this date to 2017.