Apple Campus 2 on Christmas Day [Video]

Two new aerial videos showing the progress on Apple’s Campus 2 have been shared on YouTube on Christmas day. Both short clips show how much work has been done on the construction site over the last couple of weeks.

Today’s videos are unique – there are no construction workers or other people working outside or inside the new headquarters. The entire construction site is completely silent and even solitary. This is what happens when two enthusiasts decide to film new drone videos on Christmas day.

The work continues, the workers are planting trees, making walkways and finishing groundwork. They are making progress inside of the Campus 2.

First teams are expected to start moving in the new headquarters in January. By the end of 2017, Apple may change the place of residence completely.