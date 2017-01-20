iPhoneRoot.com       
«

Apple Found Wireless Charging Supplier – Report

﻿



 Apple found a supplier that will produce components for wireless charging. This means that the iPhone 8 will support the technology that will allow to charge the phone using a special dock station or surface for charging. The rumor comes from Asian supply chain sources, so it’s rather reliable.

A company called Lite-On Semiconductor will produce wireless charging components for the next-generation iPhone. It received half of orders for these components. It’s currently unknown what company received the second half.

Lite-On Semiconductor refused to comment on the rumors about its partnership with Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant did not provide any clarification on the matter as well.

Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 later this year. Rumors suggest that the device will get an AMOLED display, faster processor, and an all-glass body.

[via DigiTimes]

 





Follow us on Twitter:     


| |


Latest posts



   

Leave a comment

Written by Andrey

Friday, January 20, 2017. 22:46

Posted in All,Hardware,Other,rumors

Tagged with , , , , , ,

«

Leave a Reply



You can login with iPhoneRoot account here.