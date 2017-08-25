Apple Has Announced the Construction of the Data Center in Iowa

Apple is going to build a data center in Iowa and put in online by 2020.

The future construction will occupy 400,000 square foot and the entire building will be powered by the green energy. Apple will invest $1.3 billion in the creation of around 550 workplaces in the Des Moines.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO is proud about the company’s investment:

At Apple, we’re always looking at ways to deliver even better experiences for our customers. Our new data center in Iowa will help serve millions of people across North America who use Siri, iMessage, Apple Music and other Apple services — all powered by renewable energy. Apple is responsible for 2 million jobs in all 50 states and we’re proud today’s investment will add to the more than 10,000 jobs we already support across Iowa, providing even more economic opportunity for the community.

Apple will be cooperating with the Public Improvement Fund, created recently. The fund will be supporting different local projects. Apple highlights it will only use the green energy for the construction that is to start next year.