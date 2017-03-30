Apple Park Drone Footage – End of March [Video]

Matthew Roberts has shared a new video showing Apple’s new campus called Apple Park several weeks before the grand opening. The drone footage shows that the construction workers do their best to finish the headquarters as soon as possible.

The R&D building, parking, and other buildings look nearly finished. More trees appear on the site, and the Steve Jobs Theater looks more like a hall for official events. Landscaping work is also in progress.

First employees will start moving in the new campus after the grand opening that is scheduled to take place in April. Apple has to announce the data separately.