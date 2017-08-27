Apple Peer-to-peer Payments May Require an ID Verification

Apple may implement additional security feature to the iMessage payments introduced in iOS 11.

While discovering the latest iOS 11 beta code the Brazilian source iHelp.br concluded that the service will require a user to confirm payments with the photo ID. The source has spotted the following strings in the code: “Verify your identity to continue using Apple Pay Cash” and “Position your driver’s license or photo ID on the [camera’s] frame.” This means that the system may not allow transfers without a photo ID verification. Such an option will make payments safer and prevent children from misusing their parents’ money.

The money sent via iMessage goes to the virtual card Apple Pay Cash that can be used to make payments with Apple Pay, purchase in iTunes Store and App Store, withdraw funds to the bank account and is accessible from the Wallet app.