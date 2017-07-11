Apple released the Third Beta of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra

Apple started seeding iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra Beta 3 to developers. The updates for macOS are not very significant. macOS High Sierra Beta 3 includes a new file system, enhanced video and graphics technology to support VR and improved core storage.

Meanwhile, Apple worked on the third iOS 11 beta to boost its features. Although nothing new has been implemented, more tweaks have been spotted in this version. The update covers such elements as the notification center, Files app, Music, screen recording, emergency calls etc.

You can download this update from the Apple Developer Center. Keep in mind that it is recommended to only install the beta software to a secondary device.