Apple Releases 7 Beta of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra

Apple seeds 7 beta of iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 to developers. The public beta 6 is now available for public testers.

The new beta traditionally includes some bug fixes and stability improvements. Apple continues refining macOS High Sierra features implemented earlier. This includes new file system, Safari enhancements, and improvements of Messages, FaceTime, iCloud and Notes.

The same is with iOS. Apple continues improving its updated Control Center, introducing a new Music widget icon, new wallpaper that will be merged with Control Center and Notification Center. In general, iOS 11 beta 7 is faster, less laggy and the animation seems more natural.

The seventh beta-versions are available for registered developers.