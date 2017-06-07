Apple Releases First iOS 11 Beta to Developers

Apple has released the first beta of iOS 11 to developers. The update brings new Control Panel with customizable elements, redesigned Lock Screen with a new notifications view, as well as the all the revamped App Store and improvements to Siri to compatible devices. There also some bug fixes and security tweaks.

The first iOS 11 beta has a build number 15A5278f and is very unstable. It is not recommended to install this software version unless you’re developer and need it for software development purposes.

iOS 11 is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch (6th generation)

If you have a developer account, you can download and install the latest firmware and test it right now. Before the installing iOS 11, make a backup copy of all important files.