Apple Releases First macOS Sierra 10.12.3 Beta

Along with seeding the first iOS 10.2 beta to developers, Apple on Wednesday released the initial pre-release version of macOS Sierra 10.12.3. The build number of the latest beta is 16D12b. According to Apple, it contains minor fixes and enhancements.

The macOS Sierra 10.12.3 update improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac.

If you have a developer account and compatible Mac computer, you can download the latest macOS Sierra 10.12.3 beta right now. You will need a MacOS Sierra Developer Beta Access Utility, so get this one first. Once you install it and set everything up, the newest version of the operating system should show up in the Software Update section.

Make sure you back up everything before installing macOS Sierra 10.12.3.