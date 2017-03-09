Apple Releases iOS 10.3 Beta 5 to Testers

Apple on Wednesday released the fifth beta of iOS 10.3 to developers and the members of the Apple Beta Software Program. The update comes a little bit more than a week after the release of the previous version and contains a number of security, stability, and performance improvements.

iOS 10.3 beta 5 has a build number 14E5269a. Apple did not add any new features or changed the design of the operating system. The latest version is just a maintenance update.

iOS 10.3 brought new APFS to iOS devices, as well as the Find My AirPods feature. The list of other changes includes new Apple ID setting option, improvements for Safari, CarPlay, iCloud, and other sections of the operating system.

If you have a compatible device and a registered developer of public tester account, you can download iOS 10.3 beta 5 right now. Back up your device in order not to lose your data in case something goes wrong with the update.

Earlier this week, Apple release macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta 5. You can also test it on your compatible Mac.