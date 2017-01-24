Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.3 for Mac Users

Apple has released macOS Sierra 10.12.3 with a number of bug fixes as well as several important enhancements for new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro units. The update is recommended for all users as it improves the stability and security.

Below you can find the list of the most important changes found in macOS Sierra 10.12.3. According to Apple, this update:

Improves automatic graphics switching on the new 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Fixes graphics issues occurring while working in Adobe Premiere Pro on the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro units.

Resolves an issue that prevented the searching of scanned PDF documents in Preview.

Fixes a compatibility issue affecting PDF documents that are exported with encryption enabled.

Resolves an issue that prevented some third-party apps from correctly importing photos from digital cameras.

There are also some important security improvements included in the update. You can take a look at them at link .

If you have a compatible computer, you can download and install macOS Sierra 10.12.3 right now. Simply open the Mac App Store and navigate to the “Updates” section.