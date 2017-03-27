Apple Releases macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to Users Worldwide

Apple has just released macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to users worldwide. The update is already available on the Mac App Store for those who own a compatible Mac computer. Apart from security, stability, and performance enhancements, the new software version contains a long-awaited feature. Yes, it’s Night Shift.

The list of all more or less notable improvements is available below:

The Night Shift mode on Mac computers

Dictation support for Shanghainese

Enhancements to PDFKit APIs

Siri enhancements (e.g. support for cricket scores, schedules etc.)

If you have a compatible Mac and plan to download and install macOS Sierra 10.12.4, all you need to do is open the Mac App Store and go to the Updates section. If the update is not there yet, try restarting your computer and searching for updates once again.

Before upgrading to macOS 10.12.4, make sure you backup all important files.