Apple Releases New Apple Watch Ad [Video]

Apple has released a new Apple Watch commercial called “Go Swim”. The ad is a part of the series that launched earlier in December focusing on making gifts. The ad is available below as well as on Apple’s official YouTube channel, so you can take a look right now.

In a short 10-second video a man is given a new white Apple Watch Series 2. After a while, this man finds himself in a pool swimming with a watch on his wrist. He receives a call, but decides not to answer to spend time with his child.

The commercial reveals that the new Apple Watch is waterproof and can be used to track swimming activity. At the same time, we see that the wearable device is a perfect companion for the iPhone.

Apple released the Apple Watch Series 2 in September, alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. A couple of days ago, the company started selling the refurbished Apple Watch units on its website.