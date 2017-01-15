Apple Releases New Apple Watch and AirPods Ads [Video]

Apple has released several new AirPods and Apple Watch Series 2 commercials. All short ads are available below and on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The first commercial is dedicated to the Apple Watch and motivates people to be active and complete their fitness goals. It is entitled “Close Your Rings — Dance, Run, Rock”.

As for the next four ads, they show us a story of a man, who listens to the music using his wireless AirPods while wandering through the city. He dances and enjoys every second of the playback.

Apple released the Apple Watch Series 2 along with the iPhone 7 in the fall. The sales of the AirPods kicked off in December, following a 2-month delay caused by manufacturing or some other problems. Now both gadgets are available for purchase both online and offline.

