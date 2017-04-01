Apple Releases New Apple Watch Comercial [Video]

Apple has released a new Apple Watch Series 2 commercial that encourages users to “live bright”. In particular, the video shows people doing sports or spending time actively. You can watch the latest ad below or on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The commercial is longer than most other Apple Watch or iPhone clips. Apple is trying to show that living an active life is fun and that the wearable device on your wrist can make sport activities, travelling, and communication with friends true fun.

Yesterday, Apple released three new iPad Pro ads showing how the tablet can solve many problems people face with their laptops and PCs. You can watch the short commercials in our post.

