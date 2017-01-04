Apple Releases New Apple Watch Commercial [Video]

Apple has released a new Apple Watch commercial. This time it shows us Kevin Hart who purchased the Apple Watch Nike+ and gone missing.

As you can see in the video below or on Apple’s official YouTube channel, the film crew managed to find Hart only a couple of months after he purchased the Apple Watch. He was 700 miles from his home in the desert. This is what happens when you like running and have the right tool to track your progress.

When you answer yes to the question “Are We Running Today?” there’s no telling where your legs will take you.

Apple released the Apple Watch Nike+ in October. The smartwatch is equipped with the S2 processor, GPS, bright display and other features found in the Apple Watch Series 2.

What do you think about today’s ad? Do you like it?