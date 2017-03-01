Apple Releases New iPad Pro Ad [Video]

Apple has released a new iPad Pro commercial called “No More Printing”. Like always, it is available below this short post or on Apple’s official YouTube channel, so you can take a look at it right now.

The new ad in a humorous way shows how an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil can be used to replace printer for business and personal purposes. Looks like Apple believes all documents will be digital in the near future.

Real problems… answered. You wouldn’t have to print anymore, if your computer was an iPad Pro.

The new commercial is a part of the promo campaign launched a couple of weeks ago. The main aim of this campaign is to show that most users don’t need PCs or laptops for everyday use – an iPad Pro is a perfect tool for casual routine. You can take a look at the previous ads in our earlier post.

