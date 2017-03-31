Apple Releases New iPad Pro Ads [Video]

Apple has released three new iPad Pro commercials. They are called “Light and powerful”, “All day battery”, and “All your school stuff”. The ads are available below and on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The first commercial highlights the size and weight of the iPad Pro that make it very easy to carry it around.

The second ad, as you might have guessed, points out the battery of the tablet that can last a day even when you load your device with tasks.

Finally, the third video reveals that using an iPad Pro you can study or work wherever you want.

Apple launched the new campaign called "Real problems... answered" in February. The campaign aims to promote the iPad Pro through solving the problems users face while using their computers and laptops.



