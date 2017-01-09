iPhoneRoot.com       
«

Apple Releases New iPhone 7 Plus Commercial [Video]

﻿



Apple has released a new iPhone commercial showcasing the Portrait camera mode of the iPhone 7 Plus. The short ad is available either below, or on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The ad shows us a girl who came to visit her grandmother in a little village. After taking a photo of her grandmother using the portrait depth of field mode, the girl is asked to take a picture of another woman, then a postman and then of every single citizen she meets on her way.

Apple says that using the dual camera on the iPhone 7 Plus makes it incredibly easy to take photos that look like those taken by professionals using high-end cameras.

Portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus helps you take great portraits by creating a depth-of-field effect that blurs backgrounds and brings faces into beautifully sharp focus. So now, taking a professional-looking portrait is as easy as snapping a photo.

What do you think about the ad? Leave your comments below this post.





Follow us on Twitter:     


| |


Latest posts



   

Leave a comment

Written by Andrey

Monday, January 9, 2017. 11:50

Posted in All,Other,Video

Tagged with , , , , ,

«

Leave a Reply



You can login with iPhoneRoot account here.