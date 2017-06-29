Apple Releases New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Commercial [Video]

Apple has released a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ comercial called 'A Portrait of Canada'. As you can guess from the name, the short video is dedicated to people who live in Canada as well as the country itself. The commercial is available either below this post or on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Images by Caitlin Cronenberg and Canadians across the country. Words by Humble the Poet.

Previous ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad was released three weeks ago. It was called ‘Earth’ and depicted the beauty of our planet. You can take a look at this commercial at link.

What do you think about today’s commercial? Leave your comments below this short post.