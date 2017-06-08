Apple Releases New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Commercial [Video]

Apple has shared a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ commercial called 'Earth'. Like always, the video is available either below, or on Apple’s official YouTube channel. You can take a look at it right now.

As you might have guessed from the name, the short ad shows the beauty of the nature captured by photographers using their iPhones. In the clip, we can see different landscapes and people. Apart from that, the video features the narration by an American astronomer and scientist Carl Sagan.

Our only home. Shot on iPhone through the lens of everyday users.

What do you think about the commercial? Leave your comments below this short post.