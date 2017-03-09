Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 25 with Improvements

Apple has released a new version of Safari Technology Preview. The latest build contains some new features and improvements that make the browser more stable and efficient when opening and rendering web pages.

Safari Technology Preview 25 includes enhancements for these features:

Resource Timing

User Timing

WebCrypto

Web API

Web Inspector

CSS

Rendering

Media

Apple has also fixed several bugs and enabled Resource Timing by default. Those who are interested in the full list of changes should visit Apple’s official webpage .

Safari Technology Preview is an experimental browser Apple uses to test new features it plans to add to Safari. The company released the first version of this browser last year in March. Since that time, 25 versions with different enhancements have been seeded to testers.