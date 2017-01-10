Apple Releases Third Beta of iOS 10.2.1 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3

Apple has released iOS 10.2.1 beta 3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3 beta 3 to developers for testing. Both updates contain security, stability, and performance improvements for compatible devices.

The third beta of iOS 10.2.1 looks pretty much the same as previous version. There are no new features and noticeable design tweaks. You can read more about iOS 10.2.1 beta 3 at link .

The third beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.3 has a build number 16D25a. No substantial changes have been found in this update as well.

If you have a developer account and a compatible iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer, you can download and install the latest version of either iOS 10.2.1 or macOS Sierra 10.12.3 right now. Keep in mind that the software may be unstable and cause problems to your machine.

Before installing the updates, make sure you backup important files on your smartphone or computer.