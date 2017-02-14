Apple Releases Two New iPhone 7 Plus Ads [Video]

Apple has released two new ads highlighting the iPhone 7 Plus dual camera and its Portrait mode. The ads are called “Soul Mate” and “Creek”. Both are available on Apple’s official YouTube channel as well as below.

The first commercial shows a photo of the dog taken using the depth of field effect of the iPhone 7 Plus. The second video lets us take a look how to change a usual photo of a person into something more like art.

Apple introduced the Portrait mode along with the iPhone 7 Plus and iOS 10 last fall. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 8 as well as the so-called iPhone 7s Plus will also support the artificial depth of field effect due to the updated dual camera.

Last Sunday, Apple released a new Apple Watch Series 2 commercial urging people to move more and be active. This ad is available on our website as well.