Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 10.3.2 and macOS Sierra 10.12.5 to Developers

One day after releasing final versions of iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to users worldwide, Apple has seeded first betas of iOS 10.3.2 and macOS Sierra 10.12.5 to developers for testing. Both updates contain some bug fixes and minor improvements that make the software more stable. Currently, it’s unknown why Apple has skipped iOS 10.2.1.

Anyway, the latest iOS beta has a build number 14F5065b and contains a fix for the bug in SiriKit that prevented car commands from normal working.

macOS Sierra 10.12.5 has a build number 16F43c and, according to Apple, features stability, compatibility and security enhancements.

If you have a developer account and a compatible iOS device or Mac, you can download and test the latest betas right now. Keep in mind that iOS 10.3.2 no longer supports the iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, and iPad 4.

It is always a good idea to skip the first beta as it can be very unstable. Also, don’t forget to backup your device before installing a new software version.