Apple Seeds iOS 11.1 and macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 to Public Beta Testers

Apple seeds iOS 11.1 and macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 for testing purposes. Users registered in Apple Developer program can download these updates.

The new versions didn’t bring noticeable changes. iOS has the new Camera icon in Restrictions as well as some animation improvements.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 includes security enhancements and minor changes for some apps, like Safari and Photos, boosting their functions.

This is the first beta after the major version has been released and it was designed to offer some quick fixes for existing problems.