Apple Seeds iOS 11 Beta 10 to Developers and Public Beta 9

Today the iOS 11 beta 10 has been released. It can be downloaded from the Developer account or using software update service.

Apple breaks its own record: there have never been so many beta versions before the official release. Probably that was Apple’s intention to distinguish its software made for 10th iPhone anniversary, highlighting its uniqueness.

The 10th beta contains stability improvements and probably some bug fixes, and it’s not likely Apple will introduce new features the week before the official release.

iOS 11 updates include new customizable Control Center design, lock screen merged with the notification center, AR support, iPad-like multitasking and a lot of apps improvements.

Apple will release the new iOS version in September, alongside with the new iPhones.