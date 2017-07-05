Apple Seeds macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Beta 6 to Developers and Public Testers

Along with the sixth iOS 10.3.3 beta for developers and public testers, Apple has released a new build of macOS Sierra 10.12.6. The update contains a number of minor enhancements and improves the stability, performance, and security of compatible Mac computers.

The build number of the latest update is 16G24b. No new feature additions or major design changes have been spotted in this macOS version yet. We’ll let you know if we find something worth talking about.

Those who have a developer account or the account of a public tester can download macOS Sierra 10.12.6 right now. Don’t install this version on your main device and create a backup copy of all important files before the installation.

Back in June, Apple announced macOS High Sierra with a number of tweaks and enhancements. macOS Sierra 10.12.6 may be the last update before the release of High Sierra in the fall.