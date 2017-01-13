Apple Seeds New Betas of iOS 10.2.1 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3 to Developers

A couple of days after seeding previous betas of iOS 10.2.1 and macOS Sierra 10.12.3 to developers, Apple has released two new pre-release versions of software. Both contain minor enhancements and bug fixes.

iOS 10.2.1 beta 4 has a build number 14D27 and some under-the-hood improvements.

macOS Sierra 10.12.3 beta 4 features a build number 16D30a and doesn’t contain any substantial updates, new features or design tweaks.

In general, two new betas improve the performance and stability of the software.

If you have a developer account and compatible devices, you can download and test iOS 10.2.1 or macOS Sierra 10.12.3 beta 4 right now. Don’t forget to back up important files before the installing these versions.