Apple Seeds New Builds of iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to Testers

Apple has released the sixth beta of iOS 10.3 to developers and the members of the public beta testing program. The release took place on Monday, less than a week after the release of the fifth beta. According to the release notes, this is a minor update that improves the stability and performance of iOS. Apple also seeded new builds of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to testers.

This beta version of iOS 10.3 contains bug fixes and improvements.

The latest iOS 10.3 beta has a build number 14E5273a. Apple fixed several bugs in Find My iPhone, iCloud Analytics, iCloud Backup, and other features of the operating system.

Just like iOS 10.3, macOS Sierra 10.12.4 is a minor maintenance update that improves the stability, security, and performance of Mac computers. One won’t find any new features in the latest beta.

If you have a developer account or if you signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program in the past, you can download both iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 right now. Before installing the software, it is recommended to backup your device.