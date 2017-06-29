Apple Seeds New iOS 10.3.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Betas

Apple has released iOS 10.3.3 beta 5 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 beta 5 to developers and public testers. Both updates contain bug fixes as well as security, stability, and performance improvements. There are no major new features, though.

The fifth beta of iOS 10.3.3 has a build number 14G5057a. Apple has included several under-the-hood improvements in the latest version.

macOS Sierra 10.12.6 beta 5 has a build number 16G23a. According to Apple, the update enhances the stability, compatibility, and security of compatible Mac computers.

If you have a developer account or a registered account of a public tester, you can download the latest builds of iOS 10.3.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 right now. Before installing new software versions, backup important files.