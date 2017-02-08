Apple Seeds New iOS 10.3 and macOS 10.12.4 Betas to Developers

Apple has seeded the second beta of iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to developers. The updates contain a number of stability, security, and performance improvements for compatible devices.

iOS 10.3 Beta 2 has a build number 14E5239e and brings a number of under-the-hood changes to the mobile operating system. There are no new features or design tweaks. Previous beta included new Apple File System, Find My AirPods feature as well as enhancements for Safari, CarPlay, and other sections of iOS.

macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Beta 2 has a build number 16E154a. Just like iOS 10.3 Beta, the update contains only minor inconspicuous changes. Previous build featured the Night Shift mode for Macs and improvements for Siri and other features of the operating system.

If you have a developer account and a compatible device, you can download and test the software right now. make sure you create a backup of important files before installing iOS 10.3 or macOS Sierra 10.2.4.