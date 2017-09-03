Apple Seeds Ninth Beta of macOS High Sierra to Developers

Apple started to seed the ninth beta of macOS High Sierra to developers, four days after the previous beta has been released.

macOS High Sierra features new Apple File System (APFS), High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) playback, Safari speed improvements and more.

macOS High Sierra ninth preview is available for testing purposes for users with Apple Developer account. Developers can download it over the air or via software update service. The ninth preview offers mostly stability improvements, no new features have been spotted so far. Apple is getting ready to release the final stable version of macOS High Sierra which is rumored to come out in the second half of September.