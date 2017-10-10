Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 11.1 and macOS High Sierra 10.3.1 to Developers

Apple today released second betas of iOS 11.1 and macOS 10.13.1 to developers. The most important change is adding hundreds of new emoji to both betas.

Apple added a lot of new emoji, including pretzel, t-rex, vampire, zombie and more. The second beta of iOS 11.1 brought back 3D Touch app switcher that was previously removed “due to a technical constraint”, as Apple software engineering head Craig Federighi said before. Apple claims it fixed some bugs and brought improvement into these versions.

Second betas are available for users who have Apple Developer account. Public betas will be available in a few days.