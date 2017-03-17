Apple Seeds Seventh iOS 10.3 Beta to Developers and Public Testers

Apple has released the seventh beta of iOS 10.3 to developers and public testers. The release took place just three days after the release of the previous beta. This is rather strange as typically Apple seeds new builds once a week. Such an early release of the seventh beta may mean that Apple has found a serious security issue affecting the firmware and decided to fix it as soon as possible.

Anyway, Apple didn’t provide us with any details on the update. All we know is that it contains some bug fixes as well as stability and security enhancements. The build number is 14E5277a.

iOS 10.3 brought the support for the new APFS file system to iPhones and iPads, the Find My AirPods feature, and numerous improvements for Safari, CarPlay, iCloud, and Mail.

Those who have compatible devices and developer accounts can download and test the new version of iOS 10.3 beta right now. Before installing the software, it is recommended to backup all important files on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.