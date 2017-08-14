Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of macOS High Sierra and iOS 11 to Developers

Apple today started to seed the sixth beta of macOS High Sierra and iOS 11.

The updates have brought no major changes. Apple has probably made enough modifications to its software. As the release date approaches, the company is trying to improve its software and optimize it. The sixth betas have brought bug fixes and stability improvements to the apps and workflows already been updated in the previous versions.

Traditionally, while macOS has almost no changes, iOS saw some minor but visually noticeable modifications. For instance, iOS App Store and Maps icon will have a new design and the Notes app’s bulleted list is now back to the left side of the icon.

The updates are available for users, enrolled in Apple Developer program. It can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over the air. Do not forget to make a backup before installing a beta software on your device.