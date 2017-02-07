Apple Shares New ‘Shot on iPhone 7’ Commercial [Video]

Apple has released a new iPhone 7 commercial called “One Night”. The ad is a collection of photos and videos taken by 16 photographers from all over the globe on November 5, 2016. These photographers were working independently and shared their shots of different cities, people, and places on 6 continents. Below you can take a look at the results of their work.

The latest commercial highlights the camera of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and taking low-light photos in particular. As we can see, the quality of images and videos is close to low-cost and mid-range DSLR cameras.

Apple introduced the iPhone 7 with A10 Fusion processor, new Home button and better cameras last September. Later this year, the company will unveil a new model called presumably the iPhone 8. It may get a faster CPU, new design, and better camera.

What do you think about today’s commercial? Do you like it? Leave your comments below this short post.



