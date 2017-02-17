Apple Shares Two More iPhone 7 Plus Portrait Mode Ads [Video]
Apple has released two new commercials highlighting the camera of the iPhone 7 Plus that can take images in the depth of field effect. The ads are called “Boyfriend” and “Profile Picture”. The release of these videos comes just a couple of days after the release of previous iPhone 7 Plus commercials. You can take a look at both new ads below or on Apple’s official YouTube channel.
The first short video shows us how to make a photo more emotional using the Portrait mode. As for the second one, it reveals that the iPhone 7 Plus is a perfect tool to take a good profile photo.
Apple added the Portrait mode only to the iPhone 7 Plus. The device can take photos with the depth of field effect thanks to its dual camera.
What do you think about today’s commercials? Leave your comments down below.
