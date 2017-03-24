Apple Starts Selling Red iPhones, New iPad, and Updated iPhone SE

Today, Apple has started selling the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, new 9.7-inch iPad as well as the 32GB and 128GB iPhone SE in a number of countries worldwide. The devices are now available via Apple’s official website, but the shipping estimates vary from several days to weeks, depending on the device, its configuration, and customer’s location. New gadgets can be purchased at physical retail stores too.

The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus come with 128GB and 256GB of storage with the prices starting at $749. By the end of March, the devices will ship to the customers in 40 countries.

The new 9.7-inch iPad with the A9 processor and 32GB of storage starts at $329. It is available in 20 countries at the moment with more to come in April and May.

As for the updated iPhone SE with 32GB or 128GB of storage, it is available worldwide for $399 for the base model.

Apple announced the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, new 9.7-inch iPad, and new versions of the iPhone SE earlier this week via press release.

[via MacRumors ]



