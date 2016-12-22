Apple Starts Selling Refurbished Apple Watches

Apple has started selling refurbished Apple Watch units on its official website. For the first time since the launch of the original wearable device in 2015, the company is offering discounted devices on a dedicated webpage.

Both Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 are available for purchase with discounts ranging from 14% to 16%. The cheapest model is the aluminum 38mm Series 1 and the most expensive one is the stainless steel 42mm Series 2. The prices are $229 and $509 respectively.

It should be noted that the first-generation Apple Watch is not included in the list of refurbished products available for purchase.

All smartwatches come in a sealed original box with all papers and accessories. Apple also offers a 1-year warranty, just like the one for new Apple Watch units.

If you’ve been waiting for discounts and plan to purchase a new device, it the time to do this.