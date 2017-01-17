Apple to Launch iPhone 6 Battery Replacement Program – Rumor

According to the latest report from a Japanese site Mac Otakara, Apple may be planning to launch an iPhone 6 battery replacement program. As of now, however, it is unknown, what range of serial numbers is affected and whether Apple’s intentions are serious. The issue behind possible battery replacement program is also unknown, reporters add.

In November, Apple launched a battery replacement program for the iPhone 6s users, who were suffering from random shutdowns and unstable battery life. It could be that the new program will help those iPhone 6 owners who face similar issues.

Apple hasn’t yet commented on the issue. No other reputable sources have confirmed the launch of the new battery exchange program as well

Anyway, stay tuned for more updates on the topic. We’ll keep you posted.